Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $2.91 on Top Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $32,250.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

