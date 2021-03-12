OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.34 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 252,397 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The company has a market capitalization of £74.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

Get OPG Power Ventures alerts:

In other news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.