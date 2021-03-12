OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $5.65 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $3.72. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. OpGen shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 364,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

