Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in ASML by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $539.52 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $226.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

