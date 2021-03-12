Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.58 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

