Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $638.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

