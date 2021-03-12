Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

