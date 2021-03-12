Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

