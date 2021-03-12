Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $97.46 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

