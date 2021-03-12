Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

