Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,986,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $390.19 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

