Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,010 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,166,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.