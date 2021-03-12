Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,584 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

