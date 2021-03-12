Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,391 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.