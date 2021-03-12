Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,451 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

