Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $722.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.67.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

