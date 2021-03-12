Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.