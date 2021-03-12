Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after buying an additional 339,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

