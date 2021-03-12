Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $3.88 Million in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

