Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 120.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $370,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

