Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.