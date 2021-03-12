Oppenheimer Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $25.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. 52,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $4,834,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $9,120,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

