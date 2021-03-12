Oppenheimer Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $420.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWW. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.95. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.