Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,520. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.