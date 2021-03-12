Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.