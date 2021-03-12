Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 553,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

