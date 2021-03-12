Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.17. Oragenics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 205,580 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $340,285.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,477.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,185,442 shares of company stock worth $1,371,115 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Oragenics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.