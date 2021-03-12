ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Sells $58,925.88 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Constantine Milcos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82.

Shares of ORBC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,063. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $635.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 168,941 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

