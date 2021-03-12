ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP Sells $38,195.82 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,063. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORBC. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 168,941 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.