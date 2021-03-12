Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of ORTX opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

