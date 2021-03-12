Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.91

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 42705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $555.55 million, a P/E ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

