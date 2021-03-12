Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 700 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,820 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,322,000 after purchasing an additional 989,727 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.