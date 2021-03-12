Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Organogenesis traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.83 and a beta of 1.84.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

