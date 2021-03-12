Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the February 11th total of 986,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 871,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 423,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $69,328,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

