Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$22,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,093,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,441,903.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Robert Wares acquired 49,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,265.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

Shares of CVE OM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,461. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

