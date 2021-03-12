Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

