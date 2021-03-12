Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.93

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 10883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.86.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $7,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,076 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.