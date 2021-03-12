Owens Corning’s (OC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.54. 6,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

