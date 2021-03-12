Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $13.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.97.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,132,000 after buying an additional 254,976 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after acquiring an additional 113,133 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,763 shares during the period. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,517. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
