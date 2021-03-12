Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Up to $1,820.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($23.78), but opened at GBX 1,912 ($24.98). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 1,802 ($23.54), with a volume of 6,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,919.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,812.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

