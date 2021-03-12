Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Up 233.7% in February

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the February 11th total of 599,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 959,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,502. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $67,106,000.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

