Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

PTVE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 2,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,498. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

