PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAE updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.72. 27,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. PAE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

