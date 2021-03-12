Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock worth $9,531,468. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

