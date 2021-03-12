Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

