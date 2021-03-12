Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Comerica Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,468,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

