Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 158.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

