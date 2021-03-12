Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 236,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 313,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $214,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

