Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.11

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 1935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 115.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

