Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $308.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

